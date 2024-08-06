Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,664 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

