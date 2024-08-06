Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 512,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,488. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

