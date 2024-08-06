Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of Ameren stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Ameren by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

