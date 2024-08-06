Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
Ameresco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 241,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
