Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.55. 241,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,372. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $52.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

