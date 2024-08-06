American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Announces Earnings Results

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. 795,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $16.93.
American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About American Healthcare REIT
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
