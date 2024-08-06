AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NYSE:AME opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

