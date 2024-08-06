Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 282.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

