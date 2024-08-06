Amplify Energy (AMPY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.47). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amplify Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Price Performance

Shares of AMPY stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.90. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amplify Energy

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.