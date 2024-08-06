Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

