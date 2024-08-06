Amy Harris Sells 736 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) EVP Amy Harris sold 736 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $69,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $275,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMB Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after buying an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after buying an additional 265,399 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,367,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,005,000 after acquiring an additional 161,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

