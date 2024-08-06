Analysts Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.67 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$260.18.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$246.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$225.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$188.22 and a 12 month high of C$263.74.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$229.56, for a total value of C$2,295,607.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

