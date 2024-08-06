Analyzing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67% Baxter International 17.79% 18.47% 4.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Baxter International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $44.50 million 1.20 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.96 Baxter International $14.81 billion 1.19 $2.66 billion $5.20 6.66

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

LENSAR has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LENSAR and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baxter International 1 7 2 0 2.10

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.31%. Baxter International has a consensus target price of $41.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Baxter International.

Summary

Baxter International beats LENSAR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company's products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

