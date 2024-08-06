Analyzing NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) & C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares C3.ai and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3.ai -93.36% -30.95% -26.25% NetEase 28.75% 24.19% 16.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of C3.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3.ai $310.58 million 9.75 -$279.70 million ($2.34) -10.37 NetEase $105.27 billion 0.53 $4.14 billion $6.45 13.54

This table compares C3.ai and NetEase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than C3.ai. C3.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NetEase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

C3.ai has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C3.ai and NetEase, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3.ai 2 5 3 1 2.27 NetEase 0 2 5 0 2.71

C3.ai presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.81%. NetEase has a consensus target price of $123.86, suggesting a potential upside of 42.94%. Given NetEase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than C3.ai.

Summary

NetEase beats C3.ai on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc. operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information. It also offers C3 AI applications, including C3 AI Inventory Optimization, a solution to optimize raw material, in-process, and finished goods inventory levels; C3 AI Supply Network Risk, which identifies emerging inbound and outbound risks across the network; C3 AI Sustainability Suite, which helps to decrease greenhouse gas emission; C3 AI Production Schedule Optimization, a solution for scheduling production; C3 AI Financial Services Suite, which helps to minimize compliance risks; and C3 AI Energy Management solution. In addition, it offers integrated turnkey enterprise AI applications for oil and gas, chemicals, utilities, manufacturing, financial services, defense, intelligence, aerospace, healthcare, and telecommunications market. It has strategic partnerships with Baker Hughes in the areas of oil and gas market; Booz Allen to provide solutions to government, defense, and intelligence sectors; Raytheon; and AWS, Google, and Microsoft. The company was formerly known as C3 IoT, Inc. and changed its name to C3.ai, Inc. in June 2019. C3.ai, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers. The company's products and services include Youdao Dictionary, an online knowledge tool; Youdao Translation, a tool specifically designed to support translation needs of business and leisure travelers; U-Dictionary, an online dictionary and translation app; Youdao Kids' Dictionary, a smart and fun tool; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Smart Learning Pad, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart Light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; online courses; interactive learning apps; and education digitalization solutions, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, a device that automates paper-based homework processing; Youdao Smart Cloud, a cloud-based platform that allows third-party app developers, smart device brands, and manufacturers to the company's OCR capabilities; and Youdao Sports, a sports-centric educational system. Its products and services also include NetEase Cloud Music, a music streaming platform; Yanxuan, an e-commerce platform, which sells private label products; www.163.com portal and related mobile app, Wangyi Xinwen, which deliver information such as news, sports events, technology, fashion trends, and online entertainment; NetEase Mail, an email service; NetEase CC Live streaming, a live streaming platform with a focus on game broadcasting; and NetEase Pay, a payment platform. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.