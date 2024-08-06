AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 56,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,395. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.89.

Insider Transactions at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

