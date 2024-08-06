Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,191.07

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,191.07 ($28.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,213 ($28.28). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,194 ($28.04), with a volume of 6,613,761 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.39) to GBX 3,100 ($39.62) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.62) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($34.95) to GBX 2,590 ($33.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.84) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.34).

The company has a market cap of £26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,188.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,394.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,191.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.49) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,853.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 704 shares of company stock worth $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

