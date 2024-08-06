ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.91 million.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
