ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.38-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $540-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.91 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,786. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,695.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

