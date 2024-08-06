Anthony (Tony) Polglase Buys 666,668 Shares of New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC) Stock

New World Resources Limited (ASX:NWC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Polglase purchased 666,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,666.69 ($8,225.12).

New World Resources Limited engages in the exploration and redevelopment of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Antler copper project situated near the east of Yucca in northwestern Arizona; the Javelin VMS project covering approximately 4,000 acres located near Antler project in Arizona; and the Tererro copper-gold-zinc VMS project located near north-east of the city of Albuquerque in northern New Mexico.

