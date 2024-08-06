Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

