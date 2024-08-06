Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.15. 710,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,477. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.