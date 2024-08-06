Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 559,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

