Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $100,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Melius Research upped their price target on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.