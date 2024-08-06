Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,584,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,815,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
