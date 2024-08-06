Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,039 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.7% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31,278 shares in the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $216.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research boosted their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.
Apple Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $209.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.35.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
