Applied Optoelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 3,219 call options.

AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,498,000 after buying an additional 845,223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 875.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 567,056 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 380.6% during the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 637,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 504,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 442,277 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308,172 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 1,441,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,290. The company has a market cap of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

