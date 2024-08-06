Applied Optoelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,382 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the average daily volume of 3,219 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
View Our Latest Report on Applied Optoelectronics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. 1,441,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,290. The company has a market cap of $296.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $24.75.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
