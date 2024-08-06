Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 33.3 %

NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock worth $121,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

