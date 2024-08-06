Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Benchmark

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 416.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,389,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,093. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aqua Metals

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 250,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 208,432 shares during the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

