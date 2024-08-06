Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Position Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

