ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

