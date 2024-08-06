ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Shares of ARCB traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,273. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.44.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $43,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

