Archer Aviation (ACHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on ACHR
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Archer Aviation
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Tyson Foods Crushes Earnings: Are New 52-Week Highs Ahead?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Big Buyback in Energy: $4 Billion Plan Shows Market Confidence
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.