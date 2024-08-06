Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.39. 240,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,103. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $549.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

