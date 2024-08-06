Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,526.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
