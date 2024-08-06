Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,526.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,640,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

