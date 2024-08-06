Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $136.26. 223,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,523. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $155.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after buying an additional 3,321,434 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $264,729,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $205,499,000. M&G Plc lifted its stake in Ares Management by 711.1% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,015,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,996,000 after purchasing an additional 889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,083,000 after buying an additional 857,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

