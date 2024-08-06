Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,100 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.