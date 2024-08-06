Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 10,100 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,473.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
REGENXBIO Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.02.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGNX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RGNX
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than REGENXBIO
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.