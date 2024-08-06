Arhaus, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,856 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

