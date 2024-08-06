Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY24 guidance at $1.21-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.210-1.270 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:AHH opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $999.66 million, a PE ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 1.03. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHH shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Armada Hoffler Properties

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,318.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

