Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

ARTNA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,267. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.