Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.36. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
