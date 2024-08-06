Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Posts Earnings Results

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ascend Wellness had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million.

Ascend Wellness Price Performance

Ascend Wellness stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 581,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,966. Ascend Wellness has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAWH. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ascend Wellness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Ascend Wellness

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods in the United States. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis-related products under the Common Goods, SimplyHerb, Ozone, Ozone Reserve, Royale, Tunnel Vision, Miss Grass, Lowell Smokes, Edie Parker, 1906, and AiroPro brands.

