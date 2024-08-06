Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 812 ($10.38) and last traded at GBX 812 ($10.38). 124,710 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 839 ($10.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.95) to GBX 775 ($9.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 797.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £625.16 million, a P/E ratio of 3,007.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

