Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.00. 11,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,968. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $224.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

About Aspen Technology

(Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.