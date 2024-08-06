AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 40,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 30,380 call options.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

