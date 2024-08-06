Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $11.69. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 268,884 shares changing hands.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.