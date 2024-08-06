AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $79.33 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 94.61%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

