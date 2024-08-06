AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
AstroNova Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
