AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $107.60 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AstroNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,543 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company's stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

