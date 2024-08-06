Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.63 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$5.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$3.79 and a 12-month high of C$5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

