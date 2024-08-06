ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.80) earnings per share.
ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
