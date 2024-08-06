ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $188.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.80) earnings per share.

ATI Physical Therapy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 1,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $27.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work injury rehabilitation services, work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity evaluation, sports medicine, and wellness programs.

