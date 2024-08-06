Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-14.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

ATKR stock traded down $16.46 on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 3,557,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Atkore has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.98%.

In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

