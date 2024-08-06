Atlas Energy Solutions’ (AESI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering raised Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AESI

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 343,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $192.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 451,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 45,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,560.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,675,243.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9,759.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,968 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 775.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,699,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,988 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,795,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 637,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.