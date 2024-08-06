Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 46.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AESI. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

NYSE AESI traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 849,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,041. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares in the company, valued at $162,669,310.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chad M. Mcever sold 100,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $2,455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. 24.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

